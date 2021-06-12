Former gymnast Kyle Shewfelt's book takes readers onto the floor

These twelve books are so consistently adored, they have become regulars month after month in our data of most popular and most read books on Goodreads. Clearly beloved by readers sometimes years after they were first published, these books have prompted tearful devotion from reviewers on TikTok (BookTok, if you will), Instagram (Bookstagram, natch), and, obviously, Goodreads. For example, Madeline Miller's The Song of Achilles was published in 2011, and is the fifth-highest trending book among Goodreads' 125 million members this week with a 4.40-star average rating out of more than 349,000 reader reviews. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is trending on Goodreads in the seventh position this week. That book first came out in 2017, has a 4.40 average star rating and more than 348,000 reader reviews.