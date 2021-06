Hogville encourages you to do business with the following... Just read through a ton of the replies to the Nebraska Baseball account on Twitter and was happy to see that about 75% of them were positive comments from Arkansas fans telling them they should have been hosting and gave us a heck of a series. Most of the rest were positive from Nebraska fans. Very cordial for the most part, surprisingly, though there are still a few of their fans that now hate us and DVH for some reason. I think it's a very small, vocal minority though.