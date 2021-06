The passengers of flight 318 let out a collective gasp of shock and apprehension as turbulence the likes of nothing they had ever experienced seemed to jolt the entire aircraft. Those who had been trying to slumber away a large chunk of the tedious journey were jolted awake and had to hold onto their arm rests for stability as the ‘fasten seatbelt’ light immediately turned back on. A few of the more anxious passengers fearfully looked out of the windows, afraid of such violent shaking. The minority of those traveling on the airplane had experienced turbulence in the past and simply tried to relax until it was over.