Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freeburg, IL

Big first inning propels Freeburg past Columbia for sectional crown

By Greg Uptain
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Ill. — Hayden Ott knew he needed to give his offense an early pick-me-up. Teetering on the edge of squandering a golden scoring opportunity in the top of the first inning, the Freeburg senior catcher delivered a big two-out, two-run single that fueled a five-run frame and helped send the Midgets on their way to an 11-1 win over Columbia in the Class 2A Sectional 7 final Friday afternoon at Eagleview Elementary School.

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, IL
City
Freeburg, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Columbia, IL
Freeburg, IL
Sports
City
Edwardsville, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
Columbia, IL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Football#Class#Siu Carbondale#Itchy Jones Stadium#Cahokia Conference#Dogpile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...