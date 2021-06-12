Big first inning propels Freeburg past Columbia for sectional crown

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Hayden Ott knew he needed to give his offense an early pick-me-up. Teetering on the edge of squandering a golden scoring opportunity in the top of the first inning, the Freeburg senior catcher delivered a big two-out, two-run single that fueled a five-run frame and helped send the Midgets on their way to an 11-1 win over Columbia in the Class 2A Sectional 7 final Friday afternoon at Eagleview Elementary School.