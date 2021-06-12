New semiconductor wafer jobs coming to Missouri

Missouri is gaining 75 new jobs thanks to an $800 million supply agreement between semiconductor manufacturers GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) and GlobalWafers (GWC). The new jobs will go to GWC’s MEMC facility in O’Fallon, where specialized wafers — thin slices of semiconductor used to manufacture solar cells and integrated circuits — are manufactured for GF’s facilities across the country. Ameren Missouri helped facilitate the deal through its Economic Development Incentive which provides discounts on energy to new or expanding companies that meet the criteria outlined in its Smart Energy Plan.