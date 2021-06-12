Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

New semiconductor wafer jobs coming to Missouri

themissouritimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri is gaining 75 new jobs thanks to an $800 million supply agreement between semiconductor manufacturers GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) and GlobalWafers (GWC). The new jobs will go to GWC’s MEMC facility in O’Fallon, where specialized wafers — thin slices of semiconductor used to manufacture solar cells and integrated circuits — are manufactured for GF’s facilities across the country. Ameren Missouri helped facilitate the deal through its Economic Development Incentive which provides discounts on energy to new or expanding companies that meet the criteria outlined in its Smart Energy Plan.

themissouritimes.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eldon, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Tech Jobs#Globalfoundries#Globalwafers#Gwc#Ameren Missouri#Congress#Senate#Missourians#American#Greater St Louis Inc#Lincoln University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...