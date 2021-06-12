Man murdered neighbour, 87, with cricket bat as she bent down to pick herbs for dinner

Police in Pakistan have arrested a man over the murder of a young woman from London who was found strangled in a flat in Lahore last month.Mayra Zulfiqar, a 25-year-old Belgian national who had been living in London with her family, was found shot and strangled in a flat in Lahore on 3 May. The police were alerted to the killing by an anonymous caller.The police have now arrested Zahir Jadoon, who BBC News reported was believed to have been in a relationship with Zulfiqar. His lawyer denied his client had any involvement in her murder.Mr Jadoon and Saad Butt...