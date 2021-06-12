Cancel
Public Safety

Man murdered neighbour, 87, with cricket bat as she bent down to pick herbs for dinner

 9 days ago

Rosemary Hill was brutally attacked and died of her injuries four days later (Image: Metropolitan Police / SWNS.COM)

Public Safety
Public SafetyBBC

Joseph Garmson death: Brother jailed for manslaughter

A man has been jailed for fatally stabbing his brother after an argument. Roy Garmson, 35, had been drinking with his younger brother Joseph at their mother's home in Bartley Green in Birmingham in September. He stabbed the 31-year-old with a kitchen knife before fleeing. He was arrested when he...
Stafford County, VANBC12

Man charged with brother’s murder

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with murdering his brother. Deputies were called shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday to the 1200 block of Thomas Jefferson Place for a domestic dispute. Family members had already left the home and reported two brothers...
Public SafetyBBC

Havant murder: Man jailed after stabbing friend at BBQ

A man who fatally stabbed a friend at a barbecue has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his murder. Kevin Batchelor, 26, killed George Allison, 21, with a carving knife at a house in Tichborne Grove, Havant, Hampshire, on 23 May last year. He stabbed his friend over a series...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

North Dakota girl, 14, dies after being beaten, choked and stabbed 25 times in random attack while skateboarding home: Suspect, 23, 'tells cops he did meth the day before and doesn't remember anything'

A teenage girl has died after she was choked, beaten and stabbed more than 20 times in a random attack while she was skateboarding past a mall on her way home. Daisey 'Jupiter' Paulsen, 14, was found bloody and unconscious by police after being left for dead at a strip mall in Fargo, North Dakota, at 7am on Friday.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Son, 26, is arrested for shooting dead his parents after luring them to an abandoned property in Mexico because he wanted to steal their fortune

A Mexican man has been accused of killing his parents after luring them to an abandoned property because he wanted to steal their fortune. Alexis Castillo, 26, was arrested last Friday in Monterrey, Nuevo León, and charged with the murders of his father, Ismael Castillo, 48, and his mother, Josefina Montiel, 49.
Gurnee, ILPosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

4 years in prison for 20-year-old man who accidentally shot, killed girlfriend in Gurnee

A 20-year-old man who accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend as he played with a loaded gun in a Gurnee home last September has been sentenced to four years in prison. Isaiah J. Cole, 20, of Gurnee, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card, unlawful possession of meth, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Hartford, CTKESQ

Cops may have gun used to slay mom as she was cooking dinner

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman was killed during a drive-by shooting in Hartford on Wednesday evening. It happened on Sisson Avenue around 5 p.m. The shooting victim was later identified as Sylvia Cordova, 56, of Hartford. Police said Cordova was cooking dinner in her apartment when she was struck...
Public Safetydailymagazine.news

Man charged with murder in Manchester stabbing

Jun. 7-MANCHESTER - A Hartford man was charged with murder early today in connection with a fatal stabbing over the weekend, police said. Police arrested the man, Garry Ramsey, 56, and charged him with murder and carrying a dangerous weapon. He is being held on $1 million bond and is...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

21-year-old woman shot Texas nail salon owner because she wasn’t happy with her mani-pedi, say police

A customer alleged shot a beauty salon owner after finding out the cost of her manicure and pedicure in Texas.Last Thursday, Joana Vara, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to information from Harris County Jail. Her court date was Monday and bail for her release was set at $60,000. It’s unknown whether she has legal representation. According to a report by local news outlet KPRC, Ms Vara confessed to the charge at the local Sherriff’s Office.On 29 May, the accused and her sister Quetzali Vara, 20, both got a manicure and pedicure done...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Mayra Zulfiqar: Police arrest man in Lahore over murder of London woman who ‘turned down marriage proposals’

Police in Pakistan have arrested a man over the murder of a young woman from London who was found strangled in a flat in Lahore last month.Mayra Zulfiqar, a 25-year-old Belgian national who had been living in London with her family, was found shot and strangled in a flat in Lahore on 3 May. The police were alerted to the killing by an anonymous caller.The police have now arrested Zahir Jadoon, who BBC News reported was believed to have been in a relationship with Zulfiqar. His lawyer denied his client had any involvement in her murder.Mr Jadoon and Saad Butt...
Batmaninspiredhumans.pub

The Suspicious Neighbour…

Harry Sachs was disappointed when his neighbours across the street sold their house. The Dench family had been super decent and friendly. Michael Dench had decided to take advantage of the sizzling hot real estate market and sell. His children, Alyssa and Peter were living in Toronto, and they didn’t get home very often. Michael’s wife Judi, loved the cottage they owned in Haliburton so they decided to move up North.