In January of 2019, my grandson Lyle was born. As I leaned over and looked at him in the arms of my son, I couldn’t believe how lucky I was. I also wasn’t aware of how much that little 8lb boy would change my life.Circumstances meant that Lyle’s parents weren’t able to look after him, so myself and my wife Allison stepped in to become Lyle’s kinship carers. At the age of 44, a baby moved into my house, and I began a process that I thought I had long ago left behind. Sleepless nights, nappy changing, tantrums (both his...