Some Native American nations nearing 100% vaccination rates among eligible individuals

By Matt Bigler
 9 days ago
Death rates from COVID-19 have been extremely high for many Native American tribes, but vaccination rates in some Indian nations are now approaching 100%. During the pandemic, Native Americans had roughly twice as many COVID-19 cases, many resulting in death. “We live in constant grief, the pandemic added another way...

