Uh-oh. Jacob deGrom delivered another dazzling performance against the Padres Friday night at Citi Field, facing the minimum 18 batters with 10 punch-outs over six breathtaking innings. The Mets ace also chipped in with a two-run single off former Cy Young winner Blake Snell, giving him more RBI (five) than earned runs allowed this season (four). To the surprise of many, deGrom didn’t take the mound for the seventh inning despite having just 80 pitches on his odometer. Well, now we know the reason why, and Mets fans aren’t going to like it.