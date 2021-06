The Class 4A No. 10 Lewis Central baseball team improved to 8-0 overall as the bats got hot for the Titans again along the way to a 10-2 win over Glenwood. A four-run first inning helped the Titans jump ahead early against the Rams. The Rams got one run back in the top of the third only to see the Titan bats heat up again to roll in four more runs to go up 8-1.