Penn National Results Friday June 11th, 2021

A total of four black-type races, with two of the graded variety, will headline a big day of racing at The Great Race Place. Race 4 -- Fasig-Tipton Futurity S. Two-year-old males get the stakes action underway in a five-furlong dash on the main surface. Budding juvenile conditioner Luis Mendez will send out three of the five in the field, led by smashing debut winner #3 Big City Lights, who earned a whopping 105 Brisnet Speed figure at first asking.