Penn National Results Friday June 11th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 9 days ago

1st-$20,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Rainy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.740, 46.650, 1:12.050, 1:39.790, 00.000, 1:44.560. Trainer: Jaime Bravo-Estrada. Winner: B M, 6, by Two Step Salsa-Sleeping Bird. Scratched: Britesideoftheroad, Hill Valley, Straight Madness, Dancingwithpaynter, Over to You. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Atina Salsa124112-12-31-½1-1½1-2½R. Rosado5.20No TixNo...

Sportsnumberfire.com

​Santa Anita Park Horse Racing Picks for Sunday 6/13/21

Starting at 4:00 p.m. EST, we have 11 races at Santa Anita Park. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets. As always, check the program for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure in selected...
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Belmont Horse Racing Picks for Friday 6/18/21

Starting at 1:00 p.m. EST, we have nine races at Belmont Park. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Entries, Thursday June 24th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Own the Town (L), 119R. Fuentes3-9-4Joel Berndt9/5. 2Successful (L), 119L. Mawing7-6-xSandra Sweere12/1. 3Haven's Joy (L), 119L. Fuentes2-8-9Bennie Woolley, Jr.9/2. 4Youwonderwhyidrink (L), 124R. Chirinos7-5-2Michael Bolinger8/1. 5Charity for All (L), 119R. Eikleberry4-6-4Miguel Silva7/2. 6Redoux (L), 119Q. Hamilton6-3-3Joel Berndt5/2. 2nd-$16,500, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs...
Sportslaurelpark.com

Stronach 5 Returns $1,767

LAUREL, MD – Friday’s Stronach 5, featuring races from Pimlico, Gulfstream, and Santa Anita, had 39 winning tickets with each worth $1,767. Friday’s sequence started with a bit of a longshot in Posterity ($17.60) winning Pimlico’s seventh race. Lea Farms LLC’s Lightening Larry ($8.80), a 2-year-old by Uncaptured, won the second leg and the fifth race at Gulfstream. The third leg of the sequence was a single for many in 2-5 shot Golden G ($2.80), who won Pimlico’s eighth race.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Santa Anita Park, Combined

1st_$61,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi, tf., clear. Off 1:01. Time 1:38.31. Firm. Scratched_Charlotte Harbor, Swanning, Agador Spartacus. Also Ran_Flash of Genius, Oviatt Class, Mashhad Flats, I'm Winning, Alois. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $13.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-6-11) paid $33.27. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-6) paid $48.90. $1 X-5 Super High Five (5-3-6-11-1) no winners.
Sportstwinspires.com

Keeler Johnson's picks and plays of the day for June 18

Handicapper J. Keeler Johnson shares his picks and plays for Friday, June 18 at Churchill Downs and Santa Anita, along with a potential single in the $42,866 Pick 8 carryover at Arlington Park. Today’s special offers from TwinSpires include:. Royal Ascot Bet Back: Receive refunds on win bets (up to...
Sportstwinspires.com

Stakes spot plays at Santa Anita for June 20

A total of four black-type races, with two of the graded variety, will headline a big day of racing at The Great Race Place. Race 4 -- Fasig-Tipton Futurity S. Two-year-old males get the stakes action underway in a five-furlong dash on the main surface. Budding juvenile conditioner Luis Mendez will send out three of the five in the field, led by smashing debut winner #3 Big City Lights, who earned a whopping 105 Brisnet Speed figure at first asking.
Gamblingtwinspires.com

How to bet the 2021 Poker Stakes

Chad Brown’s multiple Grade 1 winner #1 Raging Bull will lead a high-quality field of nine postward in Sunday’s $250,000 Poker S. (G3) at Belmont Park. The one-mile turf test boasts a trio of Brown trainees, and I am most interested in his least fancied runner to post an upset.
Sportsracingdudes.com

Streaking None Above the Law Returns To SoCal For Snow Chief

ARCADIA, CA – A recent winner of 2 consecutive stakes at Golden Gate Fields, the Peter Miller-trained None Above the Law returns to Santa Anita on Saturday as he heads a field of nine California-bred sophomores going a mile and 1/8 on turf in the $150,000 Snow Chief Stakes. The...
Sportsracingdudes.com

I’m So Anna Looks To Add To Resume In Melair

ARCADIA, CA – KMN Racing homebred I’m So Anna heads a field of eight California-bred or sired fillies in Saturday’s $150,000 Melair Stakes, to be contested at a mile and 1/16 over Santa Anita’s main track. The Melair, named for the Millard & Rous homebred multiple stakes winning daughter of...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Results Saturday June 19th, 2021

1st-$24,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.740, 48.800, 1:13.440, 1:39.260, 00.000, 1:46.200. Chinomadito121752-½1-11-41-51-8½H. Figueroa18.20. Plato121264-½2-1½2-2½2-42-2J. Ferrer0.40. New Mexico121611-½3-53-83-43-4G. Corrales3.20. Wendigo121443-hd4-hd5-2½5-34-¾M. Tunon11.80. Speed Syndrome119136-86-54-½4-1½5-9¾J. Torres20.20. Knokke by the Sea12157776-½6-16-2C. Montalvo13.30. Shoeless121325-2½5-½777T. Mejia48.80. 7 (7)Chinomadito38.406.603.60. 2 (2)Plato2.102.10. 6 (6)New Mexico2.40. $1 Exacta (7-2)...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Sconsin Trying To Earn Promotion to G1 Races In Near Future

(Sconsin / Coady Photography) Lloyd Madison Farm’s multiple graded stakes-winning filly Sconsin has not traveled very far from her own stall throughout her 12-race career but trainer Greg Foley is hoping with a successful result in Saturday’s $110,000 Roxelana Overnight Stakes that the four-time winner can ship to Saratoga for the $500,000 Ballerina Handicap (Grade I).
SportsFrankfort Times

Louisiana Downs Entries, Saturday June 26th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Emeraldwaters (L), 124D. Benavides9-9-8Henry West, Jr.20/1. 2Tale of Tensas (L), 119J. Guerrero6-2-8Patti Turner3/1. 3K One Comet (L), 124B. David7-7-7Jeffery Senegal30/1. 4Sarah Adriana (L), 119C. Lozada4-6-8Lee Thomas6/1. 5Sunday Celly (L), 124E. Nieves4-4-8Joseph Smith10/1. 6Song of Paradise (L), 124S. Saez2-6-8Joe Duhon2/1. 7Theboyztap (L), 119J. Guzman4-3-5Ronnie Ward9/5.
San Juan Capistrano, CAracingdudes.com

Veteran Acclimate Heads San Juan Capistrano

ARCADIA, CA – Fresh of a big second at a mile and 1/4 on turf, trainer Phil D’Amato’s Acclimate heads a field of six going a mile and 3/4 on turf in Saturday’s $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita. A traditional closing day feature for decades, the...
San Juan Capistrano, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Santa Anita: Acclimate earns second San Juan Capistrano Stakes victory

ARCADIA — While the late Hall of Fame trainer Charlie Whittingham won a record 14 San Juan Capistranos, Philip D’Amato isn’t doing too badly himself. D’Amato, who’s virtually cinched the training title during a Santa Anita winter-spring meet that ends Sunday, saddled the winner of this year’s San Juan, a 1 3/4-mile turf marathon that at one time attracted the best turf runners around the nation but has since been downgraded from a Grade I to a Grade III in recent years.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Maxfield Looms For G2 Stephen Foster Stakes

(Maxfield / Photo by Holly M. Smith) With five days remaining in the 2021 Spring Meet at Churchill Downs, next Saturday’s closing day stakes spectacular is beginning to take shape. The 11-race program is scheduled to headlined by Godolphin’s G1 winner Maxfield in the featured $600,000 Stephen Foster (G2) – one of seven stakes events on the card.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Raging Bull Looks “Bullish” in Saturday’s G3 Poker Stakes at Belmont Park

(Raging Bull / Coady Photography) After twelve consecutive starts against G1 company, Peter Brant’s Raging Bull will gain slight class relief in leading a strong hand for trainer Chad Brown, who vies for his 100th graded stakes win at Belmont Park in Saturday’s 35th running of the Grade 3, $250,000 Poker for 4-year-olds and upward.
Louisiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Louisiana Downs Results Sunday June 20th, 2021

1st-$11,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.880, 46.620, 59.720, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.330. Scratched: Mister Ander, Custom K. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. War Player12224442-hd2-3¼S. Saez3.402.60No Tix0.70. Sent's Galaxy122321-½1-13-1½3-2¾J. Dominguez3.80No Tix4.50. Suddenly117412-hd2-21-11-¾B. Culp3.40. Go Ortego Go117133-1½3-hd44G. Mora3.10. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $8.00; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-6) paid...