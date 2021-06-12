Penn National Results Friday June 11th, 2021
1st-$20,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Rainy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.740, 46.650, 1:12.050, 1:39.790, 00.000, 1:44.560. Trainer: Jaime Bravo-Estrada. Winner: B M, 6, by Two Step Salsa-Sleeping Bird. Scratched: Britesideoftheroad, Hill Valley, Straight Madness, Dancingwithpaynter, Over to You. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Atina Salsa124112-12-31-½1-1½1-2½R. Rosado1.60. Tanya's...www.midfloridanewspapers.com