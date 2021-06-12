Penn National Results Friday June 11th, 2021

To paraphrase the late, very great Ralph Kiner, on this Father’s Day, we’d like to wish all the dads out there a happy birthday. It’s a special day, and one with a very close connection to horse racing, as the number of people who became fans of the Sport of Kings after being taken to the track as youngsters by their fathers is a long one. We almost never give advice, but here’s one nugget we are happy to share: Take a kid to the track.