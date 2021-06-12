Evangeline Downs Results Friday June 11th, 2021

Here’s a look at our selections for the Sunday card:. 1st: 5-3-4/2-6/1-7…Cave Run (5) gets the nod in the ole’ lid-lifter at the “big oval” today. This 5YO son of Street Sense has been very popular at the claim’s box over the past year and will race for his 8th trainer since last September. This barn wins with .07% on debut, and only .10% for the 2021 campaign, so far. But this one has some class if you dig a little deeper in the well. Here at Churchill Downs? Has raced twice previously and has a win and a second. Cantrell Hill (3) goes for a hot claiming barn operation. In 2021, has won with .27% of 431 runners. Claimed last time out for $25,000 and now shows up here for the first time with the new trainer. He wins with .25% on the first try and with .36% when dropping off the purchase, too. Going from a route to this sprint distance should not hurt. One to beat. Definitely. Jack Van Berg (4) is a horse hard not to root for, and with. Named after one of the best, and the trainer is red, red hot this meet. Has won with .33% of the first 18 starters and picked up another victory on Saturday. Claimed last time out and won by nearly 5 then. This barn wins with .26% of those making the barn debut. I bet the 3-4 — take note — across the board and then box the top 3 numbers in the exactas. I will key the top 3 over/under the 2-6 in two smaller units.