Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Evangeline Downs Results Friday June 11th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 9 days ago

6th-$11,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.400, 48.940, 1:14.210, 1:27.380, 00.000, 1:40.440. Coco's Man123646-1½5-hd4-hd2-2½1-hdC. Fusilier1.40. Tin Delay123133-1½3-3½2-½1-½2-4R. Morales5.40. Sneaky Allie Kat12311117-hd8-107-hd4-hd3-1¼K. Smith7.20. Flashlightsecurity123568-37-hd8-95-hd4-½T. Thornton28.40. Unbridled Pulpit1231075-hd6-16-hd7-26-5½J. Rivera80.10. Dark Matter1181254-44-35-36-½5-1¼K. Kellenberger27.70. Mas O Menos118311-hd1-hd1-hd3-hd7-4¾A. Quiles7.60. Roger's World123222-3½2-23-2½8-98-1¼C. Marquez15.00. C F Johnathan1234911-111-½11-1½9-29-4¼A. Broussard7.80.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1 14 210#Yankee Gentleman Coco#Coco#Flashlightsecurity123568#Zion#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Santa Anita Park Horse Racing Picks for Sunday 6/13/21

Starting at 4:00 p.m. EST, we have 11 races at Santa Anita Park. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets. As always, check the program for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure in selected...
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Belmont Horse Racing Picks for Friday 6/18/21

Starting at 1:00 p.m. EST, we have nine races at Belmont Park. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
Sportslaurelpark.com

Stronach 5 Returns $1,767

LAUREL, MD – Friday’s Stronach 5, featuring races from Pimlico, Gulfstream, and Santa Anita, had 39 winning tickets with each worth $1,767. Friday’s sequence started with a bit of a longshot in Posterity ($17.60) winning Pimlico’s seventh race. Lea Farms LLC’s Lightening Larry ($8.80), a 2-year-old by Uncaptured, won the second leg and the fifth race at Gulfstream. The third leg of the sequence was a single for many in 2-5 shot Golden G ($2.80), who won Pimlico’s eighth race.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Santa Anita Park-6-Add

6th_$63,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 3:37. Time 1:38.51. Fast. Also Ran_Last First Kiss, Over Attracted. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $29.75. Daily Double (6-4) paid $34.80. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $11.40. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-3) paid $11.80. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights...
Mclean County, KYthepressboxlts.com

McLean’s Selections for Churchill Downs on Sunday, June 20

Here’s a look at our selections for the Sunday card:. 1st: 5-3-4/2-6/1-7…Cave Run (5) gets the nod in the ole’ lid-lifter at the “big oval” today. This 5YO son of Street Sense has been very popular at the claim’s box over the past year and will race for his 8th trainer since last September. This barn wins with .07% on debut, and only .10% for the 2021 campaign, so far. But this one has some class if you dig a little deeper in the well. Here at Churchill Downs? Has raced twice previously and has a win and a second. Cantrell Hill (3) goes for a hot claiming barn operation. In 2021, has won with .27% of 431 runners. Claimed last time out for $25,000 and now shows up here for the first time with the new trainer. He wins with .25% on the first try and with .36% when dropping off the purchase, too. Going from a route to this sprint distance should not hurt. One to beat. Definitely. Jack Van Berg (4) is a horse hard not to root for, and with. Named after one of the best, and the trainer is red, red hot this meet. Has won with .33% of the first 18 starters and picked up another victory on Saturday. Claimed last time out and won by nearly 5 then. This barn wins with .26% of those making the barn debut. I bet the 3-4 — take note — across the board and then box the top 3 numbers in the exactas. I will key the top 3 over/under the 2-6 in two smaller units.
Sportstwinspires.com

Stakes spot plays at Santa Anita for June 20

A total of four black-type races, with two of the graded variety, will headline a big day of racing at The Great Race Place. Race 4 -- Fasig-Tipton Futurity S. Two-year-old males get the stakes action underway in a five-furlong dash on the main surface. Budding juvenile conditioner Luis Mendez will send out three of the five in the field, led by smashing debut winner #3 Big City Lights, who earned a whopping 105 Brisnet Speed figure at first asking.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Results Saturday June 19th, 2021

1st-$24,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.740, 48.800, 1:13.440, 1:39.260, 00.000, 1:46.200. Chinomadito121752-½1-11-41-51-8½H. Figueroa18.20. Plato121264-½2-1½2-2½2-42-2J. Ferrer0.40. New Mexico121611-½3-53-83-43-4G. Corrales3.20. Wendigo121443-hd4-hd5-2½5-34-¾M. Tunon11.80. Speed Syndrome119136-86-54-½4-1½5-9¾J. Torres20.20. Knokke by the Sea12157776-½6-16-2C. Montalvo13.30. Shoeless121325-2½5-½777T. Mejia48.80. 7 (7)Chinomadito38.406.603.60. 2 (2)Plato2.102.10. 6 (6)New Mexico2.40. $1 Exacta (7-2)...
Sportsracingdudes.com

I’m So Anna Looks To Add To Resume In Melair

ARCADIA, CA – KMN Racing homebred I’m So Anna heads a field of eight California-bred or sired fillies in Saturday’s $150,000 Melair Stakes, to be contested at a mile and 1/16 over Santa Anita’s main track. The Melair, named for the Millard & Rous homebred multiple stakes winning daughter of...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Sconsin Trying To Earn Promotion to G1 Races In Near Future

(Sconsin / Coady Photography) Lloyd Madison Farm’s multiple graded stakes-winning filly Sconsin has not traveled very far from her own stall throughout her 12-race career but trainer Greg Foley is hoping with a successful result in Saturday’s $110,000 Roxelana Overnight Stakes that the four-time winner can ship to Saratoga for the $500,000 Ballerina Handicap (Grade I).
Sportstwinspires.com

Keeler Johnson's picks and plays of the day for June 18

Handicapper J. Keeler Johnson shares his picks and plays for Friday, June 18 at Churchill Downs and Santa Anita, along with a potential single in the $42,866 Pick 8 carryover at Arlington Park. Today’s special offers from TwinSpires include:. Royal Ascot Bet Back: Receive refunds on win bets (up to...
SportsFrankfort Times

Louisiana Downs Entries, Saturday June 26th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Emeraldwaters (L), 124D. Benavides9-9-8Henry West, Jr.20/1. 2Tale of Tensas (L), 119J. Guerrero6-2-8Patti Turner3/1. 3K One Comet (L), 124B. David7-7-7Jeffery Senegal30/1. 4Sarah Adriana (L), 119C. Lozada4-6-8Lee Thomas6/1. 5Sunday Celly (L), 124E. Nieves4-4-8Joseph Smith10/1. 6Song of Paradise (L), 124S. Saez2-6-8Joe Duhon2/1. 7Theboyztap (L), 119J. Guzman4-3-5Ronnie Ward9/5.
San Juan Capistrano, CAracingdudes.com

Veteran Acclimate Heads San Juan Capistrano

ARCADIA, CA – Fresh of a big second at a mile and 1/4 on turf, trainer Phil D’Amato’s Acclimate heads a field of six going a mile and 3/4 on turf in Saturday’s $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita. A traditional closing day feature for decades, the...
Louisiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Louisiana Downs Results Sunday June 20th, 2021

1st-$11,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.880, 46.620, 59.720, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.330. Scratched: Mister Ander, Custom K. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. War Player12224442-hd2-3¼S. Saez3.402.60No Tix0.70. Sent's Galaxy122321-½1-13-1½3-2¾J. Dominguez3.80No Tix4.50. Suddenly117412-hd2-21-11-¾B. Culp3.40. Go Ortego Go117133-1½3-hd44G. Mora3.10. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $8.00; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-6) paid...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Raging Bull Looks “Bullish” in Saturday’s G3 Poker Stakes at Belmont Park

(Raging Bull / Coady Photography) After twelve consecutive starts against G1 company, Peter Brant’s Raging Bull will gain slight class relief in leading a strong hand for trainer Chad Brown, who vies for his 100th graded stakes win at Belmont Park in Saturday’s 35th running of the Grade 3, $250,000 Poker for 4-year-olds and upward.
AnimalsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Horse racing newsletter: And now the end is near …

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as I tell you what would make horse racing better. Here we are with the penultimate issue of this newsletter. It’s starting to sink in. While I will really enjoy being able to spend more time on bigger horse racing stories, the one thing I will miss is being able to do off-the-cuff commentary on the issues facing the sport. Or, even just things that tick me off.
San Juan Capistrano, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Santa Anita: Acclimate earns second San Juan Capistrano Stakes victory

ARCADIA — While the late Hall of Fame trainer Charlie Whittingham won a record 14 San Juan Capistranos, Philip D’Amato isn’t doing too badly himself. D’Amato, who’s virtually cinched the training title during a Santa Anita winter-spring meet that ends Sunday, saddled the winner of this year’s San Juan, a 1 3/4-mile turf marathon that at one time attracted the best turf runners around the nation but has since been downgraded from a Grade I to a Grade III in recent years.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Maxfield Looms For G2 Stephen Foster Stakes

(Maxfield / Photo by Holly M. Smith) With five days remaining in the 2021 Spring Meet at Churchill Downs, next Saturday’s closing day stakes spectacular is beginning to take shape. The 11-race program is scheduled to headlined by Godolphin’s G1 winner Maxfield in the featured $600,000 Stephen Foster (G2) – one of seven stakes events on the card.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Horse racing newsletter: Guessing at Hot Rod Charlie’s next race

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for a really full card at Santa Anita. It’s been two weeks since the Belmont Stakes and, looking back, the winner was Essential Quality, but the star was Hot Rod Charlie. He went to the lead, threw down some fast fractions, and then battled the rest of the 1½-mile race. He finished a very game second.