Evangeline Downs Results Friday June 11th, 2021
6th-$11,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.400, 48.940, 1:14.210, 1:27.380, 00.000, 1:40.440. Coco's Man123646-1½5-hd4-hd2-2½1-hdC. Fusilier1.40. Tin Delay123133-1½3-3½2-½1-½2-4R. Morales5.40. Sneaky Allie Kat12311117-hd8-107-hd4-hd3-1¼K. Smith7.20. Flashlightsecurity123568-37-hd8-95-hd4-½T. Thornton28.40. Unbridled Pulpit1231075-hd6-16-hd7-26-5½J. Rivera80.10. Dark Matter1181254-44-35-36-½5-1¼K. Kellenberger27.70. Mas O Menos118311-hd1-hd1-hd3-hd7-4¾A. Quiles7.60. Roger's World123222-3½2-23-2½8-98-1¼C. Marquez15.00. C F Johnathan1234911-111-½11-1½9-29-4¼A. Broussard7.80.