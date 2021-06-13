Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Jones Walker welcomes Ronald Green as member of Houston office

Posted by 
Jessica Yang
Jessica Yang
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NF9OS_0aS2Z94T00
Kindel Media/Pexels

HOUSTON — Jones Walker LLP welcomes Ronald Green as a member of the public finance and economic development team of the Corporate Practice Group in their Houston office.

Ronald advises clients on a broad range of subjects, including debt restructuring, corporate governance and compliance, economic development, government relations, infrastructure, public-private partnerships, securities, project and public financing, and related matters.

He has served clients in nearly every sector, including publicly traded and privately held corporations of all sizes in banking and finance, construction, energy, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, and several other industries.

Ronald has also directed colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, municipalities and government agencies, and school districts.

With thorough, firsthand policy development experience, he also aids clients to present and formulate positions on key issues to regulators and lawmakers at the local, state, and national levels.

"We are very pleased to have Ronald join the firm," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker. "His years of experience as an attorney and an elected official will be an asset to our firm and our clients."

Prior to this job, Ronald served Houston's city council for six years as a member. Following that, he had another six years of service as the chief financial officer and city controller.

In the midst of many economic initiatives and his ongoing duties in these positions, he led the refinancing and issuance of $2.3 billion in taxable bonds and more than $15.5 billion in tax-exempt, which include more than $3.2 billion in conduit financing.

Ronald also worked at Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. as regional counsel and the Texas Council of Alpha Chapters as district counsel. He was an additional professor of public finance in the Barbara Jordan Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University.

Ronald earned his MBA in 2008 from the University of Houston and his JD in 1996 from Texas Southern University. He is admitted to practice in Texas and the District of Columbia.

Jessica Yang

Jessica Yang

Houston, TX
41
Followers
77
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Writer, blogger, gamer.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Southern University#Infrastructure#Kindel Media#Jones Walker Llp#Mba#The University Of Houston#Jd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Jessica Yang

University of Houston-Victoria now offers virtual internships

LinkedIn Sales Solutions/UnsplashHOUSTON, TX — The University of Houston-Victory now offers virtual internships for interested students. Mayte Rio Lopez, a student of the university, admitted that she was ready for the program. Lopez will intern for HHX.blue, a Germany-based global brokerage for maritime transportation, on Monday.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jessica Yang

Best martial arts schools in Houston

Daniil Zanevskiy/UnsplashHOUSTON, TX — Did you know the term “martial art” comes from Latin and means “the art of Mars”, the Roman God of war?. Throughout history, martial art has been used for various purposes, including military, self-defense, competition, and even entertainment.
Pasadena, TXPosted by
Jessica Yang

Back to school with City of Pasadena's ‘Fill the Bus’

HOUSTON, TX — The city of Pasadena supports teachers in providing school supplies through its ‘Fill the Bus’ program. The program is a partnership between the City of Pasadena, the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and the Pasadena Independent School District. It was first started in 2018 to encourage the community to donate school supplies for the upcoming school year.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jessica Yang

'Houston BCycle' to hold green bike ride

HOUSTON — Houston BCycle bike rent is collaborating with CoHousing Houston to hold “Green Building Bike Ride - EaDo and 2nd Ward”. This is their second green building-themed bike ride. This time, bikers will explore some already-existing and future sustainability projects in EaDo and Second Ward. The participants will have a brief break at a local coffee shop in the middle of the event.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jessica Yang

Collins Aerospace to develop new facility at Houston Spaceport

Collins Aerospace of Raytheon Technology is soon to settle in a 120,000-square-foot area in Houston Spaceport. The new tenant will house Houston’s first spaceflight incubator and support spaceflight activities. The project is set to start in June and will be finished at the end of 2022. Collins Aerospace will receive over $25 million in financing from Houston Airports for its capital development.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jessica Yang

Houston Community College club seeks to empower women in IT

Women in Technology (WIT) club at Houston Community College (HCC) sees challenges faced by women seeking IT careers. Headed by Machuria Johnson, a Professor of Computer Networking at HCC Digital and Information Technology Center of Excellence, WIT is a new platform that believes women can excel in the IT field—despite the extra effort needed.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jessica Yang

Mapping Houston's vegetation with Lidar technology

Due to difficulties of characterizing vegetation with traditional methodologies at the landscape scale, the complex system of urban and natural features that form the Houston area still has the characteristics of its shrubs and tree canopies, which vary greatly over short distances, unquantified, undescribed, and unmapped.