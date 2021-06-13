Jones Walker welcomes Ronald Green as member of Houston office

Kindel Media/Pexels

HOUSTON — Jones Walker LLP welcomes Ronald Green as a member of the public finance and economic development team of the Corporate Practice Group in their Houston office.

Ronald advises clients on a broad range of subjects, including debt restructuring, corporate governance and compliance, economic development, government relations, infrastructure, public-private partnerships, securities, project and public financing, and related matters.

He has served clients in nearly every sector, including publicly traded and privately held corporations of all sizes in banking and finance, construction, energy, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, and several other industries.

Ronald has also directed colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, municipalities and government agencies, and school districts.

With thorough, firsthand policy development experience, he also aids clients to present and formulate positions on key issues to regulators and lawmakers at the local, state, and national levels.

"We are very pleased to have Ronald join the firm," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker. "His years of experience as an attorney and an elected official will be an asset to our firm and our clients."

Prior to this job, Ronald served Houston's city council for six years as a member. Following that, he had another six years of service as the chief financial officer and city controller.

In the midst of many economic initiatives and his ongoing duties in these positions, he led the refinancing and issuance of $2.3 billion in taxable bonds and more than $15.5 billion in tax-exempt, which include more than $3.2 billion in conduit financing.

Ronald also worked at Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. as regional counsel and the Texas Council of Alpha Chapters as district counsel. He was an additional professor of public finance in the Barbara Jordan Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University.

Ronald earned his MBA in 2008 from the University of Houston and his JD in 1996 from Texas Southern University. He is admitted to practice in Texas and the District of Columbia.