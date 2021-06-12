Cancel
Norwell, MA

H.S. GIRLS LACROSSE: Norwell bests Cohasset in SSL Cup final, but Round 3 remains likely

Enterprise
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWELL — The sequel wasn’t quite as good as the original, but it sets for the stage for a can’t-miss finale coming to a lacrosse field near you in the coming weeks. In their first meeting, the Cohasset High girls lacrosse team rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat Norwell, 10-9, in a regular-season meeting on May 10. On Friday, the Clippers played a complete game, with significantly less drama, to defeat the Skippers, 9-4, in the South Shore League Cup final.

www.enterprisenews.com
