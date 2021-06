How would a rookie David Carr fare on the 2021 Houston Texans? We will never know. However, we will get a front row seat to just how veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills will do. Taylor, the 11-year vet, is on his fourth team, having played previously with the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns. In that span, Taylor has started 47 games, completed 855 of 1,392 pass attempts for a 61.4% average and thrown for 9,770 yards. He’s tossed 54 touchdowns to 20 interceptions and currently owns a passer rating of 89.5. Oh, and he earned a Super Bowl ring in 2012 with the Ravens. I don’t know about you, but I’ll take that over Tom Savage any day.