I find it amazing that the "experts" in the news media are so critical of police officers when they have absolutely no idea what a police officer does every day. If you "experts" want an idea, go for a drive along with the CPD on a weekend in a hot July or August on the South Side of Chicago. There you will find the officers facing gang bangers shooting at each other and passersby with no concern for life or death. I'll bet not one of the "experts" will do just that.