Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Trenton manager Manto impressed by Southern trio in MLB Draft League

By Derek Shore
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBdne_0aS1lOaU00

It’s an opportunity Jeff Manto doesn’t take lightly.

The former journeyman baseball player and hitting coach sees his position as manager of the Trenton Thunder — in its inaugural season of the MLB Draft League — as a responsibility.

“It’s a great honor to be a part of this league, especially an inaugural one,” said Manto, who played in the big leagues for nine years and was the hitting coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox. “It’s a responsibility to a lot of kids out here. It’s a responsibility we are all taking pretty seriously knowing we’ll have a small impact on their careers going forward.”

And that includes the careers of Missouri Southern standouts Zach Parish, Logan VanWey and Dexter Swims, who have played in the draft league this summer.

Parish and Swims, who signed two-week contracts, have returned home while VanWey remains with the Trenton club. The draft league, which was started and is run by MLB and Prep Baseball Report, features amateur prospects at all levels aiming to improve their stock before July’s 20-round MLB Draft.

Manto said the competition is comparable to what was seen in the now defunct short-season A-ball teams in the New York-Penn, Pioneer and Appalachian leagues.

“It’s comparable to those leagues and sometimes maybe better because there are not as many high school players involved,” Manto said. “Sometimes you have a high school player or two involved in the Penn League, but the pitching stands out top-to-bottom.

“The pitching is phenomenal. There’s a lot of movement to the pitches. There’s a lot of high-velocity guys. There are a lot of big, physical pitchers. The hitters are putting good swings on this good pitching. It has been a great experience. The level is as good as any baseball I’ve seen, especially at high-level college and low-level minor leagues.”

Fresh off a historic career with the Lions, Parish picked up right where he left off in the draft league.

The NCAA Division II National Pitcher of the Year made the most of his two starts, posting a 1.17 ERA while striking out eight batters through 7 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs (one earned) on one hit and held opposing bats to a minuscule .042 batting clip.

“Zach came in and really impressed a lot of people,” Manto said. “He was really impressive. He threw strikes and pounded the strike zone ... not afraid of the bat. He used his stuff really well and had a really mature way about him.”

Parish throws a 87-90 mph heater but features a four-pitch mix with his bread-and-butter offering being a changeup.

“His stuff was right there with anybody’s,” Manto said. “He was a typical left-hander who painted the arm-side fastball. He had good secondary stuff. When he left, we were disappointed because we thought he was going to be one of our top guys.

“I think he could move fast in affiliated ball. One thing lefties have to do is learn how to get righties out. He had enough maturity about him to know that and know how to get through a lineup. I still think if he ends up somewhere, he’s going to have a very successful career.”

VanWey, a Webb City product, has also raised eyebrows. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound righty has fanned 12 batters in five scoreless relief outings for the Thunder.

“He has electric stuff,” Manto said. “His stuff is electric. There is a lot of funk to his motion. It just seems that it’s hard for hitters to see the ball. The reaction to some of their swings is they do not see the ball. That’s a real credit to him.”

VanWey has been up to 97 miles per hour on his heater. He has averaged 92-94 mph while spinning his fastball at nearly 2,500 RPMs — one of the top marks in the draft league — while mixing in a slider and changeup.

“(Spin rate) is a big thing now,” Manto said. “He will have to continue to miss bats. The spin rate on his stuff is great and it is playing right now. If he continues to miss bats and throw the way he is, it’s going to be a good thing for his career.”

Swims finished with a .286 average while hitting out of the leadoff spot. In 11 games, he recorded eight hits, two RBI and scored 11 runs.

“I’ll tell you what, Dexter was great for us,” Manto said. “He came in and worked his butt off. He’s a hard-working kid. He pivots around second base really well. He had some good at-bats. He’s a very competitive and strong-minded kid. We loved having him around. He too has a bright future.”

Swims showed his ability to make hard contact, generating a 107.1-mph exit velocity on a groundout on June 3 against West Virginia.

“I think he opened some eyes from the analytical side,” Manto said. “He does a lot of good things right on the field. When I watched him, I was always comfortable when he was playing.”

Manto enjoyed coaching all three of the Southern standouts this summer.

“It was an awesome experience for me to manage these guys,” Manto said. “I’m going to be proud one day to say, ‘Hey, I had a small thing to do with their success.’ Our coaching staff enjoyed having them.”

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
2K+
Followers
398
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Manto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The Trenton Thunder#The Mlb Draft League#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Missouri Southern#Parish And Swims#Prep Baseball Report#Pioneer#Appalachian#The Penn League#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
News Break
NCAA
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers MLB Draft Player Profile: Vanderbilt RHP Jack Leiter

MLB Draft Month rolls on at Motor City Bengals–this time, examining the consensus top arm in the entire draft class: Vanderbilt right-handed pitcher Jack Leiter. We all know Detroit’s affection toward high octane starting pitchers–so much so that colleague Kellen picked up Leiter for the Detroit Tigers in the MCB Mock Draft.
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

Draft League Scouting Notes - June 5-6

It hasn’t taken C Ryan McCoy (Wabash Valley) long to establish himself as one of the more dangerous hitters in the league. After recording multiple triple-digit exit velocities in his first few games, the left-handed hitter put together a monster offensive game on Saturday, going 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and four walks from cleanup spot in the Black Bears’ lineup. He hit the home run 401 feet with a 108-mph exit velo, clearing the right-field wall with ease.
MLBSun-Gazette

Mitch Rupert on baseball: MLB Draft League has issues it must fix

Two weeks in, the issues with the MLB Draft League have nothing to do with the product on the field. In fact, fans in and around Williamsport have been missing out on some pretty good baseball as attendance at Bowman Field has yet to pick up to pre-pandemic levels. Nobody...
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

Some Bat ‘Cats May Hear Their Name Called at the 2021 MLB Draft

The noise surrounding the Kentucky Baseball program the past few weeks has been discouraging and bleak, to say the least. Ever since losing the final four series of the season and subsequently following that up with a predictable loss in first day of the SEC tournament, BBN started to get somewhat testy over the direction of the program in the future.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers MLB Draft Profile: Right-hander Kumar Rocker

“How the heck did 5 teams pass on THAT guy?!?”. 10-years from now the player with the best shot to be the answer to this incredulously asked question by fans is undoubtedly Vanderbilt righthander Kumar Rocker. When Rocker took the bull by the horns in 2019 and was the primary...
MLBdodgersdigest.com

2021 MLB Draft: Dodgers Big Board 1.0

Normally, the MLB Draft would have either happened or would be happening this week. However, MLB has pushed it to the All-Star break, which makes a lot of sense. So, for the fives of you waiting for draft coverage with bated breath, you’ve had to wait just a little longer.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Gunnar Hoglund 2021 MLB Draft Profile

Gunnar Hoglund will be another player to take his baseball talents to the southern U.S. in 2021. The Ole’ Miss product has been lost for the foreseeable future thanks to Tommy John, but there is still plenty of great tools to make him a first-round prospect in this summer’s amateur draft. What makes him so intriguing despite the injury is one scouts are curious about. Hoglund has the talent that any MLB team would want in their farm system.
MLBPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Players Who Could Get Selected in 2021 MLB Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the Louisville baseball program heading into the offseason, one of the first orders of business after summer assignments is roster management. More specifically, figuring out what players you will and will not be losing to the MLB Draft. The 2021 iteration of the draft, once again,...
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB announces inaugural draft combine

Major League Baseball and USA Baseball are partnering up to hold an MLB Draft Combine this summer. The inaugural event will take place from June 21 to 28 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C, and the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, N.C. Together, USA Baseball and...
MLBchatsports.com

2021 MLB Draft Profile: Joe Mack

Joe Mack is a 2021 catcher out of Williamsville, New York and plays his high school ball for the Williamsville East Flames. Mack is the second highest-ranked high school catcher in the 2021 MLB Draft. He played summer ball with the Harry Ford on the East Cobb Astros over the 2020 summer. Mack has already signed his NLI to play college baseball for the Clemson Tigers. He also played in the Perfect Game All-American Classic last summer.
MLBbleachernation.com

Checking In With the Latest 2021 MLB Draft Chatter and Possible Cubs Picks

As college baseball heads to the tournament, I thought it would be a good time to check in with some possibilities on the Cubs pick at 21 in the first round. As we did last time, I’ll touch on the possibilities from each fo the four demographics: college and high school hitters and pitchers.
MLBNBC Sports

MLB Mock Draft roundup: Who will Sox take at No. 4 overall?

The Boston Red Sox will have some intriguing choices when they're on the clock in next month's 2021 MLB Draft. They'll have the fourth overall pick, marking the highest selection they've had since 1967 when they selected right-hander Mike Garman at No. 3. If they have their eye on pitching in this year's draft, two of college baseball's best arms could be available.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Is Full of Major League Cheaters: Unchecked

I had my fun with the Houston Astros just like everyone else, but they are obviously not alone. Baseball clearly is and has always been full of cheaters. Gerrit Cole’s spin rate on his answer, when asked whether he used spider tack is more proof of that. He even said...
MLBd1baseball.com

Summer Heat: MLB Draft League’s Hardest Throwers

Major League Baseball, Prep Baseball Report and six founding members created the MLB Draft League, which is the first league in the country focused on top prospects who are eligible to be drafted by MLB Clubs that summer. With the 2021 MLB Draft moved back to July 11-13 and being held as part of All-Star Week, draft-eligible players have a unique opportunity to showcase their abilities and gain exposure to MLB Clubs and fans.
MLBindiansbaseballinsider.com

IBI 2021 MLB Draft Board part 6

Notes: Webb was a fourth-year college arm with only one season as a full-time starter. Some teams may question his durability because of a 2019 elbow injury (soreness). Stuff-wise, he has a low-90’s fastball, which touches 95 mph on occasion. He has a plus-looking curveball and slider that isn’t far behind. The least of his four-pitch mix is a usable changeup. He should have a solid floor as a possible backend starter or quick-moving reliever. Webb had back of the first-round hype before the injury but is now facing a 12-18 month recovery from TJ surgery. The former Bulldogs lefty could still get popped in round two or three as teams look for some savings.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Pipeline projects Bubba Chandler to Atlanta Braves in latest mock draft

MLB.com, Atlanta Braves, Major League Baseball, UC Santa Barbara Gauchos men's soccer, North Oconee High School. The MLB draft is now less than a month away, and here at Talking Chop we are extremely excited to have a few new names to add to the mix to talk about. We have a ton of upcoming coverage in this draft, and this time it’s another update of the mock draft from MLB Pipeline. In the last iteration of this list Pipeline mocked UC Santa Barbara starter Michael McGreevy to the Atlanta Braves at 24th overall. This time they’ve switched back to a previous projection with two way high school player Bubba Chandler slotting in at the 24 spot.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins 2021 MLB Draft Player Profile: LHP Jordan Wicks

It’s MLB Draft time for the Miami Marlins. The Miami Marlins will be selecting 16th overall in the First Round of the 2021 MLB Draft. We here at Marlin Maniac will be covering all things surrounding the Marlins’ Draft from player profiles leading up to the big event to predictions, breakdowns, rumors, and more both during and after the July 11-13 MLB Draft.
MLBprepbaseballreport.com

Draft League Pitcher Rankings 1.0

Using data as well as feedback from experienced scouts, the Prep Baseball Report team has put together preliminary pitcher rankings for the inaugural Draft League season. We’ll be updating and expanding the pitcher rankings periodically as the league progresses and more pitchers enter the league. Prior to the MLB draft, we’ll release Draft slot and role projections within the rankings.
NFLdailymagazine.news

2021 MLB Mock Draft 2.0: The Mets' pick and rest of top 10

As of this writing we are basically in draft month! The 2021 MLB Draft will take place July 11-13 in Colorado in conjunction with the MLB All Star Break. The plan going forward is for the MLB Draft to be a part of All Star Week along with the Futures Game, Home Run Derby, and of course the All-Star Game itself. While we have gotten used to the draft happening at MLB Network Studios in Secaucus, NJ, I believe having it a part of All-Star Week has a chance to bring more eyes to the program.