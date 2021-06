Former West Virginia pitcher Alek Manoah took to the mound on Saturday evening for his 5th career MLB start. After the first frame, the Blue Jays led 2-0 and Manoah struck out the side in order. He had great stuff in the first inning but as the game continued, he left a lot of pitches out over the heart of the plate and the Orioles made him pay for it. Ryan Mountcastle hit a solo homer in the 2nd, Cedric Mullins deposited one into the right field bleachers in the 3rd, and then, Manoah gave up back-to-back homers in the 4th to Mountcastle and DJ Stewart. Following the back-to-back jacks, things got interesting. Manoah plunked Maikel Franco up around the left shoulder which Franco didn't take much of a liking to. He and Manoah exchanged words then the benches cleared creating a scrum in front of home plate. Manoah was ejected from the game but not for hitting Franco.