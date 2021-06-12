Indians fall to Regals 15-2

CAMANCHE – The formerly ranked Iowa City Regina Regals were too much for the Camanche softball team on Thursday night, pulling away in the second half of the River Valley Conference contest to beat the Indians 15-2. The Regals, who just moved to the outside of the Class 2A state rankings, struck in the first inning with a single run. The Indians answered with a leadoff single from Annika Weber eventually plating the first run and evening the score.