Interview: Inside the mind of Finnair CEO

Despite the spectacular collapse the entire cryptocurrency world had to face last month, the popularity of cryptocurrency is far from behind the scenes. While banks may be more cautious while offering this asset to their clients, some of the most vivid representatives of the American and global financial system are planning to launch a technical unit dedicated to the most talked-about technology of our time – blockchain. Once again, this exemplifies the extent of popularity due to the opportunity stored in decentralized assets and their technical backbone, that no price collapse can take away now, really.