The Slightly Personal Podcast: Marshaun Cameron, CB, Colorado State University
On the very first podcast of Christopher Dicerbo’s Slightly Personal Podcast, Chris is joined by Marshaun Cameron the 5’9 cornerback from Colorado State. Learn more about the California native who recently played at Northern Colorado. He had his first pick at Colorado State last season and he is ready to turn it up in his final season. Check out this exclusive interview with Slightly Personal Podcast presented by NFL Draft Diamonds and make sure you are following him!www.nfldraftdiamonds.com