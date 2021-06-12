The Slightly Personal Podcast: Marshaun Cameron, CB, Colorado State University

Aggies have a whole lot of new faces. Jeremy and Matt are back for another team preview as we march toward the 2021 Mountain West football season. This team is Utah State and they have a whole lot of questions but also could be the most intriguing team in the league. They have a new head coach in Blake Anderson who came over from Arkansas State and he is bringing over a few of his former players like QB Logan Bonner and LB Justin Rice to play for the Aggies.