The University of Kentucky community received an email today on an update regarding international travel guidelines. Please see the message below. This week, we began our transition to new policies on campus that reflect continued progress in emerging from the global pandemic. You can read more about those here. At the same time, even as we return to more normal operations on so many fronts, we remain engaged in many areas that are complex and require expanded guidance and explanation. One of those important areas is international travel, which exemplifies our commitment to being a globally engaged university with opportunities for international research, collaboration and study by our faculty, staff and students.