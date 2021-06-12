City will close part of Eighth Avenue South for school construction

Winona Whitaker winonawhitaker@clintonherald.com

CLINTON — The Clinton City Council agreed Tuesday to temporarily close part of Eighth Avenue South during construction of the new school, but the Traffic Study Commission recommends the City close the road permanently when construction is complete.

Clinton Community School District asked the City a few months ago to close Eighth Avenue South by the high school, City Engineer Jason Craft told the City Council Tuesday.

During discussion pf capital improvement projects, the city looked at closing the street permanently. That would involve extension of 10th Street, creation of a couple of cul-de-sacs, removal of “that odd island” and creating some connectivity between Isabella Court and a couple of alleys, said Craft.

“That was just sort of bumped off to a future CIP,” said Craft. “It wasn’t funded. It is very expensive.”

But the school still wants Eighth Avenue South between Eighth Street and Ninth Street temporarily closed during the project, Craft said. The Traffic Study Commission considered the request and recommended permanent closure when the school project is completed, said Craft.

The cost of permanently closing Eighth Street to South 10th Street would cost about $750,000.

“I don’t ... have a dog in the fight,” said Craft. “I just think that it is an option.

“Temporary closure is something that the school district wants,” said Craft. “Permanent closure is just something that we have discussed before as an option. And it just requires council decision. I can never bring it up again if you want,” Craft said.

The school is asking that the city close the road because of increased deliveries of supplies during construction added to parents dropping off students and traffic from factories heading from Manufacturing Drive to the south bridge, said Greg Cornilsen, head of maintenance for Clinton Community School.

“You’ve got parents, and you’ve got kids now coming out of our new parking lot, and now we’re going to have semis. It’s just going to be a dangerous situation there,” said Cornilsen.

“We’re just looking at it from a safety perspective,” Clinton Community School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy told the City Council. “We built that north parking lot, so we now are going to have kids crossing that continually throughout the day.”

When construction begins on the school this month, traffic will pick up. “It’s basically going to be a construction area for 3 1/2 years,” said DeLacy.

The District is looking for a temporary situation but would like to discuss making the street a drive for the school. “But that’s another discussion down the road,” DeLacy said.

“I’m just worried, when you’ve got kids crossing Eighth Avenue South now to the level that we do with the north field parking lot,” said DeLacy. “I’d like to be able to control that a little bit,” DeLacy said.

He suggested that traffic be directed to Seventh Avenue South instead.

According to a council report prepared by the City of Clinton Engineering Department, the permanent closure of Eighth Avenue South between South Eighth Street and South 10th Street would include a permanent detour implemented by the school district’s contractor.

The detour would follow South Eighth Street, Seventh Avenue South and South Ninth Street. Access through the closed portion would be given to a couple of residents.

To vacate that portion of road permanently, the city would construct an extension of South 10th Street to Seventh Avenue South, would create a cul-de-sac at the south end of Argyle Court and would connect Ninth Street to Isabella Court.