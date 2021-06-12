Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, IA

City will close part of Eighth Avenue South for school construction

By Winona Whitaker winonawhitaker@clintonherald.com
Posted by 
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqKno_0aS188G300
Winona Whitaker winonawhitaker@clintonherald.com

CLINTON — The Clinton City Council agreed Tuesday to temporarily close part of Eighth Avenue South during construction of the new school, but the Traffic Study Commission recommends the City close the road permanently when construction is complete.

Clinton Community School District asked the City a few months ago to close Eighth Avenue South by the high school, City Engineer Jason Craft told the City Council Tuesday.

During discussion pf capital improvement projects, the city looked at closing the street permanently. That would involve extension of 10th Street, creation of a couple of cul-de-sacs, removal of “that odd island” and creating some connectivity between Isabella Court and a couple of alleys, said Craft.

“That was just sort of bumped off to a future CIP,” said Craft. “It wasn’t funded. It is very expensive.”

But the school still wants Eighth Avenue South between Eighth Street and Ninth Street temporarily closed during the project, Craft said. The Traffic Study Commission considered the request and recommended permanent closure when the school project is completed, said Craft.

The cost of permanently closing Eighth Street to South 10th Street would cost about $750,000.

“I don’t ... have a dog in the fight,” said Craft. “I just think that it is an option.

“Temporary closure is something that the school district wants,” said Craft. “Permanent closure is just something that we have discussed before as an option. And it just requires council decision. I can never bring it up again if you want,” Craft said.

The school is asking that the city close the road because of increased deliveries of supplies during construction added to parents dropping off students and traffic from factories heading from Manufacturing Drive to the south bridge, said Greg Cornilsen, head of maintenance for Clinton Community School.

“You’ve got parents, and you’ve got kids now coming out of our new parking lot, and now we’re going to have semis. It’s just going to be a dangerous situation there,” said Cornilsen.

“We’re just looking at it from a safety perspective,” Clinton Community School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy told the City Council. “We built that north parking lot, so we now are going to have kids crossing that continually throughout the day.”

When construction begins on the school this month, traffic will pick up. “It’s basically going to be a construction area for 3 1/2 years,” said DeLacy.

The District is looking for a temporary situation but would like to discuss making the street a drive for the school. “But that’s another discussion down the road,” DeLacy said.

“I’m just worried, when you’ve got kids crossing Eighth Avenue South now to the level that we do with the north field parking lot,” said DeLacy. “I’d like to be able to control that a little bit,” DeLacy said.

He suggested that traffic be directed to Seventh Avenue South instead.

According to a council report prepared by the City of Clinton Engineering Department, the permanent closure of Eighth Avenue South between South Eighth Street and South 10th Street would include a permanent detour implemented by the school district’s contractor.

The detour would follow South Eighth Street, Seventh Avenue South and South Ninth Street. Access through the closed portion would be given to a couple of residents.

To vacate that portion of road permanently, the city would construct an extension of South 10th Street to Seventh Avenue South, would create a cul-de-sac at the south end of Argyle Court and would connect Ninth Street to Isabella Court.

Clinton Herald

Clinton Herald

Clinton, IA
399
Followers
79
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Clinton Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Clinton, IA
Clinton, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South End#High School#South Bridge#Seventh Avenue#The Clinton City Council#City Engineer Jason Craft#The City Council#Cip#Clinton Community School#Argyle Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.