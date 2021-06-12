3A girls tennis: D'Evelyn, Colorado Academy finish Day 1 atop team standings

COLORADO SPRINGS – We've all heard the saying before, that it is impossible to win a state championship on Day 1, but you can certainly lose it. On Friday at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs in the first two rounds of the Class 3A state tournament, both of the team tournament favorites upheld their end of the winning bargain. Both D'Evelyn and Colorado Academy went a perfect 14-0 on the first day and sit atop the team leaderboard with 21 points in the modified scoring system that has been implemented this season.