Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

New Poems from Linda Whittenberg

By Jeannie Judge
richardhowe.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Whittenberg first connected with Ireland through her beloved Irish grandfather, Will Shannon, with whom she spent her childhood in the Illinois farmland where she was born. As a Unitarian-Universalist minister in the United States, she served congregations in the West before launching her voice as a poet. During Writers’ Week in Listowel, County Kerry, in 2014, she launched her book Somewhere in Ireland (Black Swan Editions, 2014), which narrates in poetry her narrative of her experiences in the land of her Shannon ancestors. Whittenberg finds herself drawn to this “land of her ancestors” and returns often, almost annually.

richardhowe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Poems#Ireland#Irish#Unitarian Universalist#Goodwill#Navajo#Sangre De Cristo Tender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
Related
Books & LiteratureCourier News

Fiction, memoirs, poems spring from 1,000-word challenge

NEW YORK (AP) — A. Stella Oloye, a Washington, D.C-based writer working on an Afrofuturism novel, was at a low point this spring when she learned of an online challenge she likens to a “gift from God": #1000wordsofsummer. The rules: Set down 1,000 words a day for 14 days. Fiction...
Books & Literaturecapradio.org

Yusef Komunyakaa Shares Poems From His New Collection

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR host Scott Simon speaks to Pulitzer Prize winning poet Yusef Komunyakaa about his new collection of poems. When you interview a great poet, you don't wait too long to ask them to read a poem. Here's Yusef Komunyakaa reading from his poem "A Prayer For Workers."
Books & Literaturetheconcordinsider.com

Poem: They

From the first day to the last. old thoughts of what might be. on this hallowed little hill.
Books & Literaturejewishboston.com

Lesléa Newman Publishes New Volume of Father Poems

Lesléa Newman altered the cultural landscape in 1989 when she published the groundbreaking children’s book “Heather Has Two Mommies.” Newman’s oeuvre of more than 70 titles includes poetry, fiction and children’s books that have won numerous awards. In her work, Newman has explored Jewish identity, LGBTQ issues, eating disorders and AIDS. She is a National Jewish Book Award recipient, most recently in 2020 for her children’s book “Welcoming Elijah: A Passover Tale with a Tail.”
Lowell, MALowell Sun

From a longtime Lowellian: Lockdown Letters & Other Poems

LOWELL — Paul Marion’s sixth and newest full-length collection of poems, tellingly titled “Lockdown Letters & Other Poems,” is a timely gem. As Marion explains, what started as a collection of work on “world travel, Americana, and sports took a current-events turn when the plague hit.”. The book is a...
Books & Literaturetheparisreview.org

Every Poem Has Ancestors

On April 12, The Paris Review announced N. Scott Momaday as the recipient of the 2021 Hadada Award, presented each year to a “distinguished member of the writing community who has made a strong and unique contribution to literature.” In the coming weeks, the Daily will publish a series of short essays honoring the multifariousness of Momaday’s achievements. Today, in an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir Poet Warrior, Joy Harjo recalls how Momaday’s poem “The Delight Song of Tsoai-Talee” inspired her to begin writing poetry.
Detroit, MIsecondwavemedia.com

Joel Fluent Greene waxes poetic in his new book, The Detroit Poems

In the mid-90s, poetry found a reawakening among Gen-Xers who paired the art form with the flash and performance of hip-hop through “spoken word” nights all across the nation. Inspired by and the inspiration for films like Brown Sugar and Love Jones, the poetry scene was an essential auxiliary to...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

WRITE ON!: Poems from local readers

That’s true … and what would a melody be without. and sometimes going then, to the heart of someone dear. And if someone smiles, somewhere, a poet scores a goal. That once in a lifetime friend - they don’t come in pairs. Mine was this dude named Mike. A smooth...
Books & Literaturefuraffinity.net

Preysong: A Vore Poem

File type: Acrobat Portable Document (.pdf) [Download]. ----------------------------------------- Could not generate preview text for this file type. This poem was sent to me by an anonymous prey friend of mine! They don't have an FA, so they just wanted me to post it to get it out there. Oddly enough, they don't want to be credited, but I'll respect that. Hope you guys like it! I sure did :3.
Books & Literatureportside.org

Poem with an Ear Pressed to the Ground

Kindra McDonald is the author of the books Fossils and In the Meat Years, (both in 2019) and the chapbooks Elements and Briars (2016) and Concealed Weapons, (2015). She received her MFA from Queens University of Charlotte. She is an Adjunct Professor of Writing and teaches poetry at The Muse Writers Center in Norfolk, VA. She serves as Regional VP of the Virginia Poetry Society and was the recipient of the 2020 Haunted Waters Press Poetry Award. She lives in the city of mermaids with her husband and cats where she bakes, hikes, and changes hobbies monthly. You can find her in the woods or at www.kindramcdonald.com.
Books & Literaturetheconcordinsider.com

Poem: Smile

It’s not what you see it’s what you hear. it really is a necessary task. under blue skies back then. we must all open our eyes wide. that smiles have to disappear.
Milton, VTmiltonindependent.com

Read "Playing records on the moon," a new poem by Milton student Maria Beaulieu

Young Writers Project is an independent nonprofit that engages students to write, helps them improve and connects them with authentic audiences in newspapers, before live audiences and online. The Independent publishes the work of Milton writers monthly. youngwritersproject.org or contact YWP at sreid@youngwritersproject.org or (802) 324-9538. Playing records on the...
Books & Literatureblacklocks.ca

Poem: “Consider The Source”

Poet Shai Ben-Shalom, an Israeli-born biologist, writes for Blacklock’s each and every Sunday: ” A bird in the hand is alleged to be better than two in the bush…”. This content is for Blacklock’s Reporter members only. Please login to view this content. (Register here.)
Books & Literatureletterpile.com

Beware My Distant Influence ~ a Poem From a Photo Prompt

John is a poet and short fiction writer who enjoys collaborating on stories with other writers, and partaking in challenges. I have been feeling a bit restless today, desperately wanting to write something but having trouble deciding on a theme or topic. Then I remembered that my friend and fellow writer, Misbah Sheikh, had recently provided me with a photo prompt and asked me to write a poem based on it and the topic "Distant Influence."
Books & Literaturedreamwidth.org

TWISTED RETELLINGS & POEM-SPELLS

My story, "Applesauce," is up over at Enchanted Conversation. Pop over and read it - it's a short Dark and Twisty™ retelling that might make you look twice at that dessert... I also sold a poem to Dreams & Nightmares - a tongue-in-cheek "poem-spell" written using the Carterhaugh School method...
RecipesPosted by
Daily Mail

From the cute lambs that sparked their veggie epiphany to their first meat-free Christmas, Paul McCartney remembers his pioneering wife Linda in this very personal extract from a new book of her recipes

Becoming veggie was – and still is – hugely important to me and my family and I can’t believe how much things have changed since we first gave up meat. Back in the day, vegetarians were viewed as a bit weird, and what veggie food you could find was stodgy and boring.