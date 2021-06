SCHENECTADY — Queensbury captured its first Section II boys tennis team title since 1999 Tuesday when it rolled to a 7-0 Class A championship win over Burnt Hills. Queensbury wrapped up a 16-0 season, as Skyler Allen set the tone at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Lefty Kevin Milza won the clinching match at No. 2 singles. Jon Osika and Anthony LaFasciano were impressive in their singles victories, and the No. 1 doubles team of Will Povie and Liam Jones proved to be the top doubles team in Class A this season.