Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Branch, MI

A Camping Trip At Ogemaw County's Rifle River

Posted by 
Keara Lou
Keara Lou
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGDwa_0aS0iDhT00
Grousehaven Lake at Rifle River CampgroundPhoto by Keara Lou

We're at the tail end of the pandemic, and sometimes it's hard to figure out what we can and can't do without a mask or social distancing. The pandemic confused us about whether or not campsites were open for the summer, for they opened late last year.

Last week, my mom went camping at one of her favorite campsites, so we knew campsites opened on time this year, so my partner and I loaded up the kids and went to Rifle River for a night.

Rifle River is bigger than it looks

The Rifle River campground sits outside of Lupton. It's over 4,000 acres of campground, rivers, and lakes! You can pick between rustic campgrounds or modern campgrounds with plugins for your RVs. There are trails all over the site so that you can experience nature. You can also bike around the campgrounds!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3LmS_0aS0iDhT00
On a trail at Rifle River CampgroundPhoto by Keara Lou

There are two lakes on the campground: Grousehaven and Devoe Lake. We got a modern campsite near Grousehaven lake and took our kayaks around the lake. The water was so warm and turquoise; I thought I was in the Caribbean.

We went out again at sunset, and I got a fantastic shot of the water that night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29mkor_0aS0iDhT00
Grousehaven Lake at sunsetPhoto by Keara Lou

Beaches, kayaking, and trails make this campground a fantastic place to reconnect with nature

I didn't get into camping until my thirties. Of all the campgrounds I've been to, Rifle River Campground is one of my favorites. It's on my Top Three for sure.

This year is an adjustment compared to being stuck in lockdown last year. It's overwhelming to go from being quarantined to readjusting to nature. Going to a campground and reconnecting with nature is a fantastic first step to getting used to being in society again. You won't need a mask to go outside, and being outdoors will boost your mood instantly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27XZTb_0aS0iDhT00
On the trails of Rifle River CampgroundPhoto by Keara Lou

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Keara Lou

Keara Lou

Beaverton, MI
413
Followers
130
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

I'm a Forever Middle-Child who doesn't have the ability to sit still. I often write about travel, relationships, life, books, food, humor, and life as a fat woman. Women's issues are a passion of mine too. I often write a lot of opinion pieces about what's going on in the world with a little touch of politics. I'll write about anything that comes to mind.

 https://kearahopsroundtheworld.medium.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Branch, MI
City
Lupton, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Kayaks#The Rifle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Travel
Related