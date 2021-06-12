Fortnite guide: All 17 Season 7 NPC locations plus their Quests, weapons, and items

The wait is finally over! The aliens have arrived and are planning to take out the Fortnite universe! Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Invasion Season is here!. This season, Epic Games brought back “Battle Stars”. Just like in the past, Battle Stars give you the opportunity to unlock any given reward at any given time as long as you had sufficient stars. The only rewards you cannot immediately redeem at any time are the skins. Before you can unlock the skins, on each page of the battle pass, a player must unlock all rewards within the same page first. Then, you can buy the Skin using Battle Stars. Pages can be unlocked by claiming a certain number of rewards or by simply leveling up.