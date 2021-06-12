Washington man guilty of manslaughter, DUII for crash that killed Sweet Home teens
A Woodland, Washington man has been found guilty of manslaughter and other crimes for killing two Sweet Home teens in a head-on drunk driving crash. A 12-member jury found Austyn Wayne Hillsman, 22, guilty of two counts of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The verdict was delivered on Friday, at the conclusion of Hillsman’s four-day trial in Linn County Circuit Court.lebanon-express.com