As gamers we’re well versed with the odd glitch or two. In fact, there are games that have become better known for their glitches, than the game itself – take a bow Cyberpunk 2077. But there are other games that positively embrace the glitch, utilising graphical and visual errors to bring depth to the gameplay. Step forward Paradox Error, a game in which you’ll be tasked with surviving in a glitch-fuelled world.