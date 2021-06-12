How many times would Miami and other Florida teams be in the 12-team football playoff?
MIAMI — The College Football Playoff committee is considering expanding the existing four-team format to 12 teams, according to multiple reports. The expansion proposal would mean the six highest-ranked conference champions and six highest-ranked other teams to round out the bracket, which will see the top four conference champs receiving first-round byes as seeded Nos. 1-4 with Nos. 5-12 pitted against each other in the first round.