The U.S. women’s Olympic rugby sevens team ended the Olympic Games Rio 2016 with a win — just not the one they were hoping for. An almost totally new team of 12 starters announced Thursday by USA Rugby will try to improve on that fifth-place finish from Rio and earn the first Olympic rugby sevens medal for Team USA. Only Lauren Doyle and Alev Kelter return from the Rio squad, and the U.S. will also have a new head coach in Chris Brown, hired in October 2018. Under Brown, the U.S. had its best season ever in 2018-19, winning five events in the World Rugby Sevens Series and finishing the year ranked second in the world. The team finished fifth in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.