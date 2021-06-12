EURO NOTES: Gareth Bale excited to lead Wales out against Switzerland
Gareth Bale may not know it, but he played a central role in launching the wildly successful television series, Ted Lasso. In a 2013 promo for Premier League coverage on NBC Sports, the fictional American football coach played by actor Jason Sudeikis, is hired to manage Tottenham Hotspur, where he points to Bale in a training session and asks his assistant, who we now know as Coach Beard, whether he is from England?www.wetaskiwintimes.com