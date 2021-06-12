Former gymnast Kyle Shewfelt's book takes readers onto the floor

A response to Mr. Wayne Lela in The Voice last week, https://thevoice.us/readers-voice-thoughts-on-pride-month-atone:. Aaah, the month of June is here. The air is warm, the sun rises early, flowers are blooming and bigots are spewing forth their hate and intolerance. I must ask those such as Mr. Lela, what business is it of yours what goes on in your neighbors’ bedrooms? Do you not comprehend that Pride means never having to apologize for being yourself? What you deem to be immoral is no more immoral than judging one’s neighbor. Let’s see, where is it that we read, “Judge not lest you be judged”? Oh yes, the same book that tells us to love our neighbors.