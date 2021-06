Saturday’s match will serve as the first in three weeks’ time for the Lions and the first of three in the coming seven days. After last taking the pitch on May 29 at Red Bull Arena, City will square off against Toronto before facing a quick turnaround against the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday, June 22 in front of a full-capacity crowd. Following that match at Exploria Stadium, the Lions will travel south to take on intrastate foes Inter Miami CF on Friday, June 25 at DRV PNK Stadium.