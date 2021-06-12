Cancel
Minnesota State

Ask a Trooper: Is hitchhiking legal in the state of Minnesota?

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 9 days ago

Answer: Minnesota State Statute 169.22 states “No person shall stand in a roadway for the purpose of soliciting a ride from the driver of any private vehicle.” A roadway is defined as “a portion of a highway improved, designed, or ordinarily used for vehicular travel, exclusive of the sidewalk or shoulder.” If a pedestrian is off the roadway (shoulder or ditch) technically, they could solicit a ride from a person driving a motor vehicle.

