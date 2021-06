Courtesy Chelan FIre & Rescue At 11:13 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 Chelan Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a car fire on Highway 97 just south of milepost 240. Battalion 71 arrived and found a car fully involved with fire spreading to the brush. Crews quickly stopped the spread of the brush fire and then focused on extinguishing the car fire. While crews were focused on their firefighting efforts, the intoxicated driver of the car was found by the arriving Chelan County Sheriffs Officer in the drivers seat of Battalion 71’s command vehicle preparing to flee the scene. The officer was able to apprehend the Intoxicated man before he was able to leave. Chelan Fire and Rescue appreciates the excellent support on all emergency scenes provided by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Department.