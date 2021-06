The town of Dillon is set to begin work on some long-awaited improvements at the Town Park this month. In April, Dillon entered a contract with Columbine Hills Construction to complete work on the next phase of improvements at the park, referred to by the town as Phase 1A, which will largely include utilities and earthwork. Crews are expected to kick the project off on June 14, and much of the south side of the park will be closed for the summer.