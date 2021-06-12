The Transformation Of Jennette McCurdy From Childhood To 28 Years Old

Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy were co-stars on Nickelodeon's short-lived hit show Sam & Cat, a spinoff of their respective hit shows, Victorious and iCarly. When Sam & Cat was placed on hiatus and ultimately canceled after just one season in 2014, fans weren't sure if a rift between the Nickelodeon stars was to blame. Or, perhaps, the rumors swirling about unfair treatment and differences in pay were the culprit. Even now, fans wonder if Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy are still friends, and, despite their relationship being tested by unfortunate life events and a whole lot of unfounded rumors, it seems they are on good terms years after their series ended. Still, they’ve had their ups and downs.