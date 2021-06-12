The Transformation Of Jennette McCurdy From Childhood To 28 Years Old
Jennette McCurdy made the childhood of countless Americans who grew up between 2007 and 2012 a little bit brighter and a lot funnier with her portrayal of the spunky Sam Puckett on Nickelodeon's "iCarly." Even though her character was supposed to be a supporting role to Carly Shay, played by Miranda Cosgrove, Sam became much more than that. So much so that it spurred a spinoff, "Sam & Cat," based on her character on "iCarly" and Ariana Grande's Cat Valentine from "Victorious."www.nickiswift.com