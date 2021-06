Evangeline Downs Results Friday June 11th, 2021

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as I tell you what would make horse racing better. Here we are with the penultimate issue of this newsletter. It’s starting to sink in. While I will really enjoy being able to spend more time on bigger horse racing stories, the one thing I will miss is being able to do off-the-cuff commentary on the issues facing the sport. Or, even just things that tick me off.