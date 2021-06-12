Gary Owen Catches Heat From Wife Kenya Duke Over Wendy Williams Interview

The Wendy Williams Show's guest hosts next week will include Leah Remini, Michael Yo and more while host Wendy Williams continues to recover from ongoing health issues. The Wendy Williams Show has delayed the premiere of season 14 several times due to the host's health issues and it was announced on Tuesday that it will return with new episodes starting Monday, Oct. 18, with guest hosts filling in for Williams. On Thursday, the show shared that Remini will be hosting from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22. Meanwhile, the season premiere will feature Devyn Simone (MTV's The Challenge: Aftermath), Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister (Variety Senior Correspondent) and Yo, who will tackle the latest headlines in the news and share their take on the hottest topics. Each new, hour-long episode will include a spin on Williams' signature "Hot Topics" segment along with other staples of the show.

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO