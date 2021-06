Like a breathe of fresh air, I just love a good neutral outfit. I know, I know I *just* posted a bold red dress and I stand by her forever, but I always come back to a good neutral outfit. I feel like I’ve swapped my method of dressing over the years, as I use to wear bright colors everyday and neutrals every once in a while. But now its neutrals everyday and pops of color here and there. I think I like this equation of more neutrals and pops of color, but you know I’ll be style blogging well into my 80s so this method may flip flop again. Stay tuned for the next 50 years.