As the western U.S. steels itself for another summer of dry, fire-prone conditions, some are turning their attention to recovering from last season’s blazes. Just outside of Glenwood Springs, restoration efforts are underway on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. After burning more than 30,000 acres and shutting down Interstate 70 for weeks, the fire was ultimately controlled. But the charred zone left behind is full of recreation areas and just a stone’s throw away from the Colorado River.