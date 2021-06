You can pretty much say that baseball is back. On Friday night, June 11, a maximum allowable capacity – 90% in these post-COVID days – stuffed Citi Field for the beginning of a much-anticipated series. Everyone’s darling, the “It Girl” of 2021, the San Diego Padres came to town for their first and only road series with the Mets. The crowd was electric, roaring on every pitch, booing every enemy batter, lauding every Mets hitter. They went home satisfied with a dramatic 3-2 win on a cool, early-summer night.