The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets aren't supposed to be here. The Suns had a great regular season, but once they drew the defending champion Lakers in the first round, most pundits expected their time in the postseason to be short. The Nuggets looked every bit a championship contender when they acquired Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline. Then Jamal Murray tore his ACL and the entire trajectory of their franchise changed. Things looked even bleaker when Will Barton and P.J. Dozier went down. Surely, they wouldn't be able to beat a fully healthy Portland Trail Blazers team without three of their top five guards.