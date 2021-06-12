Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘American Idol’ Premieres First Season on This Day in 2002

By Brandi Stillings
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the most popular TV shows in recent U.S. history, “American Idol” first aired 19 years ago today. The premiere took place on June 11, 2002 with host Ryan Seacrest. It has since produced many successful musicians. Originally, the talent show was based on a British TV program called...

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

102K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Fuller
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Fantasia Barrino
Person
Jordin Sparks
Person
Randy Jackson
Person
Taylor Hicks
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Ruben Studdard
Person
Paula Abdul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Pop Idol#American Idol#British#Academy Award#Nbc#The Kelly Clarkson Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videostalentrecap.com

Which ‘American Idol’ Winner Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

From Kelly Clarkson to Chayce Beckham, American Idol has launched the careers of a variety of performers. Over 19 Seasons and two networks, the show is known for finding major talent and creating mega stars. Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle. Are you a multi-talented megastar? or a performer ready...
TV SeriesComicBook

Global Rick and Morty Day Announced Ahead of Season 5 Premiere

Rick and Morty is not far from its big season five premiere, and the fandom is gearing up for what's coming. As you can imagine, the hype surrounding the show is at a high, and HBO Max is eager to bring the show into the limelight with Adult Swim now. This means Global Rick and Morty Day is a go, and it will include tons of fun activities for fans.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

NBC Has Officially Found Ellen DeGeneres' Talk Show Replacement, And It's A Familiar Face

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is finally coming to an end, as the longtime talk show host announced earlier this month that she plans to bring her daytime show to a close in 2022. Of course, since the announcement, many have wondered who NBC might shift into DeGeneres’ timeslot. A few names have been floating around, which has only increased that speculation. But now, NBC has officially found the talk show to replace Ellen, and it’s a familiar face.
CelebritiesVulture

Kelly Clarkson Is Taking Over That Mean Lady’s Daytime Slot

Justice is served, and with a few extra chords of Kellyoke to boot. Kelly Clarkson will be taking over Ellen DeGeneres’s daytime Ellen time slot upon the host’s retirement in 2022. THR reports that the change will become effective in the fall, with NBC setting up The Kelly Clarkson Show to become the network’s “headliner” daytime program across the country, as if we didn’t think so already. “By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” a spokesperson told THR, adding that there are “big plans” for the show as it continues into future seasons. Between her own talk show and judging on The Voice, Clarkson has become a prominent NBC personality in recent years, and has become reliable for generating fun and viral moments as a host. Here’s hoping that she doesn’t lose 1 million viewers in six months! Ha, who are we kidding. Of course she won’t. She’s wonderful.
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

The Reason Why Kelly Clarkson Wears So Many Different Belts

It was May 2002 when Kelly Clarkson’s friends encouraged her to do something a little outside the box. They knew she had a lovely singing voice – and that is such an understatement – so they encouraged her to try out for this new reality television show that was being aired over the summer. No one knew what “American Idol,” was or how big it would become. No one was sure a reality television show with an unknown British man by the name of Simon Cowell, a record producer by the name of Randy Jackson, and 80s/90s pop star Paula Abdul would work out. Kelly Clarkson decided to try out. She was good enough to earn a trip to Hollywood, but who knew that day what might happen in her future?
TV ShowsPopculture

Is the 'America's Got Talent' Crowd Live? NBC Clarifies After Backlash

When America's Got Talent Season 16 aired its premiere on June 1, fans took not of the crowd on hand to watch the various auditions. This is a big difference from the latter part of Season 15 of AGT, which saw the production going the virtual route for many of the episodes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, viewers wondered why there appeared to be a sizeable group of in-person attendees. But, NBC did release a statement in which they explained why viewers saw a rather full audience.
Musictalentrecap.com

How Did Chayce Beckham Know He Would Win ‘American Idol’?

If American Idol Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham didn’t seem surprised when Ryan Seacrest announced his name, there’s a pretty funny reason for it that the singer recently revealed. In a recent radio interview on The Bobby Bones Show, Beckham shared the story of the moment his name was called....
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kelly Clarkson Is Replacing Ellen DeGeneres—But It’s Not What You Think

The Kelly Clarkson Show is getting a brand-new time slot, courtesy of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. NBC is rearranging its 2022 daytime schedule to fill the soon-to-be empty spot that will have been previously occupied by Ellen DeGeneres. Starting in 2022, Ellen’s show is getting replaced by Kelly Clarkson’s talk show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

What’s ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Up to Now?

It’s been a few weeks since Willie Spence was named the runner-up of American Idol Season 19. The 20-year-old came in second place to winner Chayce Beckham. Since his time on the show, Spence has gotten back to performing, both on stage and in front of the camera. He’s shared some insight into his post-Idol life on Instagram recently.
CelebritiesShowbiz411

Kelly Clarkson Has Basically Given Up Her Recording Career to Be Dinah Shore, Her Last Hit Was in 2012

Kelly Clarkson’s talk show will take over Ellen DeGeneres’ time slot in fall 2022. DeGeneres is ending her show in June 2022 after 19 years. Clarkson, who was a hit pop singer, has basically given up that career to be Dinah Shore. Shore, a singer of hits in the 50s, gravitated toward a popular talk show in the 70s. It ran for years, well beyond her time on the charts.
Theater & Dancestartattle.com

Shuffolution AGT 2021 Audition, Season 16, Shuffle Dancers

Shuffolution showcases their best shuffle dance moves and top TikTok dance trends to the America’s Got Talent stage! Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2021 Season 16 Audition. Shuffolution AGT Audition. Contestant: Shuffolution. Act: Shuffle Dancers. Result: TBA. Shuffolution AGT 2021 Audition, Season 16, America’s Got Talent 2021 Season 16. Shuffolution...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘American Rust’: Showtime Drops Premiere Date, First Look Teaser For Jeff Daniels & Maura Tierney Drama

Jeff Daniels is “ticked off and kinda jumpy” as chief of police Del Harris in the first look teaser at Showtime’s American Rust. Based on Philipp Meyer’s debut novel American Rust, the family drama will explore the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. When the woman he truly loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him.
TV Showsmjsbigblog.com

America’s Got Talent: Shuffolution’s High Energy Dance Moves (Video)

When America’s Got Talent returns to its 2 hour format at 8 pm on Tuesday (June 22), one act gracing the stage will be Shuffolution. The high energy dance crew perform in the “shuffle” style that came out of the 80s rave scene in Melbourne Australia. It has since spread all over the world. The group members all started performing on Instagram and TikTok, but came together recently to rehearse for the big stage.
Celebritiesjusticenewsflash.com

What is Kelly Clarkson’s net worth?

KELLY Clarkson (KELLY Clarkson) just ended another successful season of “Dubbing.”. This success added more zeros to her already heavy bank account. Kelly Clarkson is the popular coach of The VoiceCredit: AP. What is Kelly Clarkson’s net worth?. Kelly Clarkson The estimated net assets are 45 million U.S. dollars. Her...