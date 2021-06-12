‘American Idol’ Premieres First Season on This Day in 2002

Justice is served, and with a few extra chords of Kellyoke to boot. Kelly Clarkson will be taking over Ellen DeGeneres’s daytime Ellen time slot upon the host’s retirement in 2022. THR reports that the change will become effective in the fall, with NBC setting up The Kelly Clarkson Show to become the network’s “headliner” daytime program across the country, as if we didn’t think so already. “By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” a spokesperson told THR, adding that there are “big plans” for the show as it continues into future seasons. Between her own talk show and judging on The Voice, Clarkson has become a prominent NBC personality in recent years, and has become reliable for generating fun and viral moments as a host. Here’s hoping that she doesn’t lose 1 million viewers in six months! Ha, who are we kidding. Of course she won’t. She’s wonderful.