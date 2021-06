WORCESTER -- At just 28 years old, Jack Lopez is the elder statesman of the WooSox infield. Alongside Jeter Downs (22 years old), Yairo Munoz (26), Michael Chavis (25), Josh Ockimey (25) and Jonathan Arauz (22), Lopez is one of the oldest members of the WooSox infield. Chad De La Guerra is older by just a few weeks but hasn’t seen much action this season as he’s been sidelined with an injury.