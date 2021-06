On a calm gray Friday morning, two men on stand-up paddle boards approached Edmonds’ Marina Beach. After introductions, the two — Scott Baste from the Florida Keys and Tom Micek from Miami — shared their story. They are part of a group of people who joined in an adventure race called WA360, a counter-clockwise nautical loop around Puget Sound from Port Townsend to Port Townsend, with stopping points along the way.