NASCAR XFINITY Series — Tennessee Lottery 250. AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Car Shop Ford Mustang — “I wish we would have been able to regain our track position there a little bit better. That’s probably the only thing we could have done to avoid getting wrecked there. I drove all the way down to the grass and got right-reared and went head-on into the wall. It’s unfortunate for our Car Shop Ford Mustang. We obviously had some speed early and were kind of trying to recover. We got out of the groove there for a while and thought we were making some gains. We learned a lot today, but it’s a shame. Every time we get up to a 100-point points lead, we end up getting wrecked. It’s frustrating, but that’s racing. There’s nothing you can do.”